Naples artists share inspirations and drive ahead of weekend's 43rd Annual Naples National Art Show

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Art is getting ready to host its 43rd Annual Naples National Art Show this Saturday.

The event is consistently voted as being one of the top shows in the country, showcasing the talents of many local artists.

In an artists' world time is precious. How you use it can have an influence on those around you.

"Abstract. It’s about color and depth and textures for me.”

Rick Lowe is a contemporary abstract artist. Living in Naples, he got his start six years ago after building his own studio from a piece of property he owned.

"My kids would rather go there than Disney World so you know there’s something special going on when that happens. I just got hooked and I said I want to do this for a living. I had no previous experience or training, I just went to work.”

His work, along with other local artists, will be on display at this weekend’s National Art Show. Artists like Marc Damon…

“I use a traditional, large format film camera so that would be this thing right here.”

A French born photographer now living in Naples and photographing its surrounding wonders with a blast from the past.

"It can be very rewarding but also very frustrating," says Damon. "It’s a little bit of a dying art as it’s really harder and harder to find film anymore. I still have a few hundred film sheets at home so hopefully I can take it a long way.”

And if his techniques weren’t unique enough, his style is even more impressive. Similar to that of renowned photographer Ansel Adams.

“With black and white photography, you’re really capturing light and texture and it really captures the soul, the mood, the drama, and it really connects with me."

It also requires a lot of patience. In fact, Damon had to wait almost four years to capture one particular piece.

"Getting the ferns open and getting the right exposure it just took some time to get all these conditions together. I had about a two week window in the summer around July to really be able to capture this with the water the way it is. Once that window was over I had to wait the following year so it just took a few trials, let’s put it that way.”

With patience required it can seem daunting. But— as both of these creators put it— every piece has a beginning.

"Just get started," said Damon. "That’s the main advice I would give.”

"Even amongst the artists, who you would think are competitors, we share information about things you would think you would never do," says Lowe. "It is a beautiful business and is the most purest thing I’ve ever been apart of.”

You can see Marc and Rick’s artwork in-person at this weekend’s Naples Art Show. The event will be taking place at Cambier Park along 8th Street South.