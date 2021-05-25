Naples Art seeking designers for Annual Scene to be Seen runway art show

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Art is seeking artists and designers of one-of-a-kind runway art and accessories, such as jewelry, hats, and shoes, for their 5th Annual “Scene to Be Seen” (S2BS) Runway Art Show, on Friday, February 11.

The S2BS event is a signature Naples Art fundraiser that provides artists, designers and visionaries the opportunity to showcase their talent in a captivating and imaginative runway show and participate in a post-show meet and greet.

Designers will also have the potential to be included in any exhibition Naples Art negotiates throughout the year. These opportunities are all intended to provide designers a moment of recognition and to shine while participating in a major fundraising event for Naples Art.

Art in all media and styles including but not limited to sculpture, garments, ensembles, hats and handbags for both men and women will be featured. Artists are free to create from any component. Some examples are paint, glass, paper, metal and plastics. Find genius with the most resourceful and innovative materials that realize your vision.

All pieces do not have to be worn but could be highlighted in a creative way by someone walking or holding it down the runway.

Both individuals and collaborative teams will be considered.

A professional panel of judges will be accepting submissions based on originality, creativity, artistry, complexity of workmanship and how well the piece will present itself on the runway.

Deadline for submission is July 2.

For more information, or to apply, please visit naplesart.org/call-for-artists/special-events/