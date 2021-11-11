Naples Art awarded grant from Community Foundation of Collier County

Naples Art has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Collier County—which will be used to support "The artEQuity Project."

The artEQuity Project is a community activisim project working to shift "the paradigm of social inequity through employment, education, and art experiences," according to a press release sent to Fox 4.

“We’re grateful to the Community Foundation of Collier County for this grant,” says Naples Art Executive Director and Chief Curator Frank Verpoorten. “The artEQuity Project enables us to fulfill Naples Art’s critical mission to be more accessible to our community and to better represent the diverse population of Naples.”

The Community Foundation of Collier County Awards annual grants through an application and review process. Money comes from the Changing Needs Fund which is funded by donors.