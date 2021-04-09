NAACP to host virtual 38th annual Freedom Fund Gala

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The NAACP will be hosting the 38th annual Freedom Fund Gala on May 14th virtually this year.

Those wishing to attend will be able to live stream the event from anywhere.

Fox 4 Anchor's Patrick Nolan and Shari Armstrong will emcee the event.

Tickets are $100 from 5pm to 6:30pm.

All proceeds made from the event will benefit the NAACP Collier County Raising the Bar Stay in School Back to School, ACT-SO programs.

Those wishing to sponsor and for more information can contact Ms. Diann Keeys at 239- 455-2886 or email NAACP@naacpcollierocunty.org.