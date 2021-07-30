Mussels drop two close games to Clearwater

CLEARWATER — The following is a recap of the games played by the Mighty Mussels Thursday night. Box scores are available for Game 1 and Game 2.

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels out-hit the Clearwater Threshers Thursday, but dropped a doubleheader by scores of 4-2 and 3-2 at BayCare Ballpark.

The Mighty Mussels (40-35) had the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the final inning in Game 1, but were unable to push anything across.

Fort Myers had the go-ahead run at second to start extra innings in Game 2, but dropped the contest 3-2 on a Rixon Wingrove walk-off base hit.

Despite the two losses, the Mussels got strong offensive performances from a handful of hitters. Jesus Feliz and Charles Mack each went 3-for-4 in Game 2, spraying line drives to all fields. Mack is now batting .345 in the month of July.

Ruben Santana and Jeferson Morales each reached base four times between the two games. Santana is 10-for-22 with 11 walks (.636 OBP) over his last 11 games, while Morales became the first Mighty Mussels hitter to reach 19 doubles.

The Fort Myers bullpen did not allow an earned run in the doubleheader. Steven Cruz spun two hitless innings while fanning four in Game 1. Bobby Milacki was outstanding over three hitless innings of relief in Game 2, keeping the contest tied through seven frames.

Denny Bentley entered the bottom of the eighth in a 2-2 game. He struck out the first two batters he saw to keep the potential winning run at second, but Wingrove delivered a single to center to seal the sweep for Clearwater (37-37).

The Mussels will look to level the series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Casey Legumina (2-1, 5.40) makes the start for Fort Myers, opposed by Gunner Mayer (0-5, 8.40) of the Threshers. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

