Murdock Circle Tax Collector’s Office closes

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s motor services office located at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, until further notice.

Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail or by utilizing the drop box all locations. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.

You can also use the kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market, located at 19451 Cochran Blvd., as it is available for vehicle registrations renewal.

