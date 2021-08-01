Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Murdock Circle Tax Collector’s Office closes

Customers can use online services and local kiosk
items.[0].image.alt
Charlotte County
Charlotte County
Posted at 9:42 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 09:42:38-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s motor services office located at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, until further notice.

Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail or by utilizing the drop box all locations. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.

You can also use the kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market, located at 19451 Cochran Blvd., as it is available for vehicle registrations renewal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku