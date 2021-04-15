Murder conviction for Arcadia man who shot teen in face over altercation involving ex-girlfriend

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Kyle Brandon Bell was convicted of murder in the death of Steven Gonzalez today. Desoto County deputies say Bell shot Gonzalez in the face after an altercation over a woman on July 30, 2017.

MORE: Three arrested in Desoto County shooting

The trial was held at the Desoto County Courthouse on April 9, 11 and 12.

Bell was sentenced after trial to a mandatory life sentence for the Capital offense of Murder in the First Degree with premeditation.

“After almost four years the family of Steven Gonzalez finally saw justice for the senseless murder of their 19-year-old son and brother," said the lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Cliff Ramey.

This case had multiple co-defendants; however, Kyle Bell was charged in the actual shooting death of Steven Gonzalez, who was 19-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Jacob Allison, a codefendant, is still awaiting trial.