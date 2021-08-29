Murals On Tour calls for artists to submit original works about inequity

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Love Your Rebellion and Artsemble Underground are accepting submission for Murals on Tour, which is a traveling art exhibition about inequity.

Artists can submit original works and concepts until October 4, 2021.

The Murals on Tour project will select submissions by artists from marginalized groups to create mural-sized pieces painted on vinyl canvases. The pieces will be displayed on a schedule at different businesses and organizations throughout Southwest Florida.

Last year’s artists included Marvin D. Rouse, Cath Branwood, Bianca J. Russell and Nick Masiello.

One piece will show in a business or organization at a time on a monthly basis at partnered businesses and organizations between December 2021 and March 2022. Last year’s locations included Nice Guys Pizza, the Alliance for the Arts and more.

Four concepts will be selected to participate in the exhibition. Each artist will be provided with the vinyl canvas, a $100 supply stipend and paid $250 for their piece, which is sponsored by the Fort Myers Mural Society.

The creators of the project says the main goals include the following.

Participate through the arts in an ongoing conversation about the challenges facing marginalized groups

Create works of public art that are easily accessible due to their mobility

Support Florida artists from marginalized groups through exposure and compensation

Build partnerships between businesses and organizations that want to increase the presence of public art in Southwest Florida

Further conversations via public art about challenges facing marginalized groups.

For more information on submitting your work and project details, you can visit their website.

