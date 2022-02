LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control is at the scene of a brush fire in the area of Greenbriar Drive and Killon Street.

The fire is approximately 15 acres and moving northwest of the district line. The blaze was 50% contained as of 1 p.m.

Units from Alva, Fort Myers Shores, and the North Strike Team are assisting; no structures are in danger, according to officials.