Multiple Red Tide Health Alerts rescinded

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) website reports Red Tide is not present or at background levels near Lovers Key State Park and South Seas Plantation Beach, therefore the Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) is rescinding the Health Alert for the red tide bloom for those locations.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting of illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide at 1-800-222-1222.

Additional information on locations where red tide has been found is available on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research website.