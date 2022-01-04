Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Southwest International Airport on Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. - "I guess with everything that has been going on and how short staffed the airlines are, their flight was delayed with the fog and everything," Olivia Orput said.

Orput said she'd been waiting for her family to arrive at RSW for 2 hours.

"It's created a bit of frustration but we are all eager to get here," Orput said.

Brad Riedel said he too was waiting on his wife and son to arrive from Cincinatti after her flight was also delayed.

"It's tough to have a child on a flight for so long and circle for so long," Riedel said. "But they are here so it's been a tough day and a longer day than we expected but we are happy to be here."

At Southwest Florida International Airport through the day, Fox 4 saw cancellations and delays grow. Fox 4 tried to get RSW's spokesperson to talk on camera. She told Fox 4 she could not answer delay and cancellation questions. She added in a statement that those were airline responsibilities.

She also could not say if the airport was preparing for more delays.

Katelyn Neely added she too had experienced a delay in her flight.

"Obviously it's stressful like not getting a refund and having two flights booked and everything so everything is just delayed or canceled. It's pretty stressful to make plans over the holidays," Neely said.