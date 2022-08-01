Multiple firefighters suffer heat exhaustion while on call

FELDA, Fla. — Firefighters from multiple agencies were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a weekend house fire.

According to an account from LaBelle Fire Rescue, crews from LaBelle, Felda, Montura and Clewiston Fire responded to a large house fire on CR 830 in Felda Saturday morning.

"Due to extreme heat conditions, additional units from Estero Fire, Lehigh Fire, Immokalee Fire and Collier County EMS were brought in to assist," officials said.

Drinking water supplies quickly ran out, prompting Hendry County deputies to make emergency runs for bottled water. Area McDonald's and Walmart stores also contributed beverages and snacks to the crews.

LaBelle Fire said multiple firefighters were treated for heat sickness including dehydration, though they did not provide an exact number.

All those affected were treated and released from area hospitals.