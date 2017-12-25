Multiple deaths reported following Bartow plane crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A total of four deaths have been confirmed following a plane crash at the Bartow Municipal Airport, Sunday morning.

Polk County fire Rescue responded to the Bartow Airbase shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The twin-engine airplane is suggested to have taken off around 7:15 a.m. heading east into heavy fog, crashing shortly after takeoff, The Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

When crews got to the scene the plane was fully engulfed and the fire was under control at 7:44 a.m., said PCFR.

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.