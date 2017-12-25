Multiple deaths reported following Bartow plane crash

Cloudy
HI: 76°
LO: 57°
Authorities say they have confirmed a fifth death in a fiery small plane crash in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash Sunday morning at Bartow Municipal Airport immediately killed the 70-year-old pilot and four adult passengers. The sheriff's office identified the pilot as Lakeland attorney John Shannon. His passengers included his two daughters, his son-in-law and a family friend. They were identified as: 24-year-old Southeastern University student Olivia Shannon, 26-year-old Baltimore teacher Victoria Shannon Worthington, 27-year-old University of Maryland law student Peter Worthington Jr. and 32-year-old Lakeland teacher Krista Clayton. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman said Shannon had filed a flight plan to fly Sunday from Bartow to Key West. The twin-engine Cessna 340 crashed shortly after takeoff.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A total of four deaths have been confirmed following a plane crash at the Bartow Municipal Airport, Sunday morning.
Polk County fire Rescue responded to the Bartow Airbase shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The twin-engine airplane is suggested to have taken off around 7:15 a.m. heading east into heavy fog, crashing shortly after takeoff, The Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
When crews got to the scene the plane was fully engulfed and the fire was under control at 7:44 a.m., said PCFR.
The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released.
The incident remains under investigation.