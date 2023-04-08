Watch Now
Multiple brush fires in Bonita Springs affect I-75 North

Brushfires4-8-23x2.jpeg
WFTX
Brushfires4-8-23x2.jpeg
Brushfires4-8-23.jpeg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 18:17:32-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Left and center lanes of I-75 north are back open from 116 (Bonita Beach Rd.) to 123 (Corkscrew Rd.) after being closed due to multiple brush fires in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol Lee County confirmed the left and center lanes are back open, but the right lane will remain closed from mile marker 116 to 118, for emergency crews on site.

Southbound lanes were not affected and remain open.

Bonita Springs Fire Rescue confirmed in Facebook post that crews are working with fires along the highway near mile marker 114.

Acording to Florida Forest Service of Caloosahatchee, the fire reaches from Kent Road to East Terry Street in southern Lee County.

Police have blocked off Terry Street in Bonita Springs.

FFS said the fire is 20% contained as of 5:30 p.m. It's estimated to be around 20 acres in size.

