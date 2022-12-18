Watch Now
Multiple agencies rush to fire off of Summerlin Road

Posted at 6:09 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 18:14:58-05

FORT MYERS, FLA — Iona McGregor Fire District says a homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire however a dog was inside and did not survive.

Crews got a call for a structure fire Sunday afternoon for a single unit of a multi-family building in the Summerlin Place Community.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Crews who responded to the fire are Iona McGregor Fire District along with South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District, San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue Service District, Lee County Sheriff's Office and Lee County Public Safety.

