DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a five-vehicle crash on Kings Highway and Aurin Grade on Wednesday.

The roadway is closed at Kings Highway and the Horse Creek Bridge. There is an additional closure from the Horse Creek bridge north to County Road 760.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and rerouting traffic at CR 760 and CR 761.

Please avoid the area at this time.