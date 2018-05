CAPE CORAL, Fla. - The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of a 4-vehicle crash.

It happened on Saturday at approximately 12:35 p.m. at the 1700 block of NE Pine Island Road.

Two lanes of eastbound traffic will be blocked for the next 1-2 hours, according to the CCPD.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.