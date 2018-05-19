Mulch fire enters 3rd day in South Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A mulch fire near the San Carlos Park community has entered its third day Friday as San Carlos Fire Rescue continues to mop up the hot spots.

The fire is at the MW Horticulture Recycling Facility on Thomas Road. That's just off Michael G. Rippe Parkway just north of Alico Road.

It first started on Wednesday evening, and although it's under control, the fire department says they have a lot of work to do to keep it that way.

They are using an excavator to move the mulch around to get water where they need it.

The mulch pile comprised of debris left over from Hurricane Irma. The pile is almost 30 feet high and close to 2 acres in width, which is challenging for firefighters to soak down some of the hot spots.

The fire department says they will monitoring the pile for the next few days.