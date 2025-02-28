‘Mugshots to Headshots’ event in Fort Myers focuses on helping people with criminal records find jobs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers photographer Alma Bruffy knows how to make people look their very best.

Now, she wants to help them be their best.

The Fort Myers photographer explains to Fox 4's Stephen Pimpo how the right headshot can change a person's life:

‘Mugshots to Headshots’ event in Fort Myers looks to help people with criminal records find jobs

“Unfortunately, the justice system is revolving door,” said Bruffy, founder of SWFL Headshots. “These folks that cannot get employment, they can't feed their kids, that might result in the same thing that put them in the system to begin with.”

That’s what inspired her to create Mugshots to Headshots, an event where people with a criminal background could come get a free professional headshot to help them find employment.

People like Iain Ocasio.

“Seems like when I apply for a position, I get put on trial all over again,” said Ocasio, who traveled from Port Charlotte to come get his picture taken. “Even though it’s been 40 years.”

Partnering with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Bruffy and business partner Bob Ahrens held the free clinic Thursday at the Alliance for the Arts. They had makeup artists on hand, resources for building a resume and even provided free business attire that participants could take home.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had (makeup) done and I feel amazing,” said Fort Myers resident Hiedi White. “I feel like Cinderella. For me, it’s to go from dope to hope.”

The clothes were either donated or purchased with part of the $8,500 grant Bruffy received from the City of Fort Myers for the project.

“We want them to feel amazing from head to toe. We want them to look beautiful,” she said. “We want them to be dressed for the part.”

But it’s not just about helping people find a job. It’s about helping people see themselves in a new light.

“It did take me by surprise,” Ocasio said describing his reaction to seeing his headshot. “Because I saw myself looking really good.”

White felt the same way.

“I can’t believe that that’s who I am,” she said with a smile. “That’s me, that’s Hiedi!”

Bruffy and Ahrens said they want to hold more events this one moving forward and hope to expand beyond Lee County and throughout the state.

