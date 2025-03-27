Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash, troopers say

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a crash in Desoto County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper said it is still investigating the crash from around 7 p.m., Thursday night. It happened on County Road 661 and Limestone Heights Street.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was driving south on County Road 661, north of Limestone Heights Street. Then, troopers said, he entered the west grass shoulder of County Road 661, hit several trees, and flipped over.

Troopers said the 78-year-old driver died on the scene.