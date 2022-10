DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in DeSoto County today.

The collision happened around 3:20 p.m. near County Road 760A and S.E. Airport Road.

The motorcyclist was travelling east on CR-760A, turning left onto Airport Road when he crossed through another vehicle's path.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.