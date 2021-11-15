Motorcyclist killed in Collier Co. crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in the Orangetree community.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on Oil Well Road near Valencia Drive.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound and preparing to turn on Valencia Drive when he collided into the SUV.

FHP says the 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Naples Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.