Motorcyclist killed in Collier Co. crash

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday when he collided with an SUV in the Orangetree community.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 15, 2021
NAPLES, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in the Orangetree community.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on Oil Well Road near Valencia Drive.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound and preparing to turn on Valencia Drive when he collided into the SUV.

FHP says the 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Naples Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

