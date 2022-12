COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say a 67-year-old man was traveling east on Alligator Alley near mile marker 68 around 3:00 p.m.

FHP says he attempted to change lanes and lost control of his motorcycle and it overturned.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.