HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on State Road 66.

The motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 66 when a pickup was slowing down to make a left turn. The motorcycle began to pass the pickup in a no-passing zone at the same time the pickup was turning left.

The vehicles collided. The driver of the motorcycle was left seriously injured and taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.