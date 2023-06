LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, a motorcyclist was heading south on Estero Blvd, approaching Redfish Road when he failed to maintain control of his motorcycle and crashed into the front of a pickup truck, carrying 4 passengers inside.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 4 individuals in the pickup truck survived the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating.