Motorcyclist caught after speeding to avoid traffic stop, clocking in at almost 100 mph

On the afternoon of Monday February 13th, 2023, Florida Highway Patrol Aircraft clocked a motorcycle speeding at 98 mph on I-75 going south, near mile marker 146, in Lee County. The motorcyclist sped away and became increasingly reckless when trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The FHP sent an aircraft to follow the motorcyclist from above to their residence on Central Ave. Trooper quickly identified the suspect as 23-year-old Ronaldo Emmanuel Manoharlall, and placed him under arrest for reckless driving and fleeing. He booked into the Lee County jail.