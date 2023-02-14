Watch Now
Motorcyclist caught after speeding to avoid traffic stop, clocking in at almost 100 mph

He was later identified, found at his residence, and placed under arrest
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 21:13:52-05

On the afternoon of Monday February 13th, 2023, Florida Highway Patrol Aircraft clocked a motorcycle speeding at 98 mph on I-75 going south, near mile marker 146, in Lee County. The motorcyclist sped away and became increasingly reckless when trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The FHP sent an aircraft to follow the motorcyclist from above to their residence on Central Ave. Trooper quickly identified the suspect as 23-year-old Ronaldo Emmanuel Manoharlall, and placed him under arrest for reckless driving and fleeing. He booked into the Lee County jail.

