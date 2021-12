CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people were hurt in a crash on Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 1700 block of NE Pine Island Road.

Police say 50-year-old Donald Bomba of North Fort Myers and his passenger were traveling westbound when they collided with a vehicle.

Bomba suffered a life-threatening head injury.

His passenger was seriously hurt.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.