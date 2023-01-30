Motorcycle catches fire inside a garage in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On Monday afternoon, Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a structure fire call. Once at the scene, they found a motorcycle had caught fire inside the resident's garage.

The fire was put out but an investigator will be observing the scene to determine how the motorcycle caused the fire to start.

The residents will be displaced because of smoke damage that went into the home, from the garage area. No major injuries were reported.