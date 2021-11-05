Mother says her son watched students "swing around a gun" on the bus to Mirror Lakes Elementary

LEHIGH ACRES — We’re hearing from a woman who says her son reported a loaded gun in school.

This happened at Mirror Lakes Elementary Thursday, where the Sheriff’s Office said they responded and confiscated a 40-caliber handgun from a 6-year-old boy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the gun was in the back seat of the boy's father’s car in a bag. The boy grabbed that bag and put it inside his book bag, then the gun came with him to Mirror Lakes Elementary.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there were no threats made and the gun wasn’t pointed at anyone, but the mother we spoke with said her son had a different account.

In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Marceno said the 40-caliber handgun the boy had with him was loaded with one round in the chamber, but he also said other children were not in danger.

“When the child got on the bus, he opened the bag and discovered the gun inside it. At no point did the child threaten or point the gun at any student," said Sheriff Marceno.

We spoke with Taylor Conley, who said her son was on that bus. She said what he told her sounded very dangerous.

“For them to state that no child was in harms way is very, very incorrect because, like I said, my child was watching the two just swing around a gun," said Conley.

Conley also said the kids may have been doing more than just swinging the weapon around.

“They both did hear clicking, but they weren’t sure if that was like the magazine clip or what it was," said Conley.

After those scary moments, Conley said her son went to an adult for help.

“He went to the bus driver and was like hey, he’s got a gun, and then when he exited the bus I guess he told another administrator as well," said Conley.

Actions that made sure the gun was confiscated quickly. The Sheriff’s Office said the father has been arrested, and Sheriff Marceno praised the actions of Conley’s son.

“We have avoided a tragedy today thanks to the brave students who reported this, and thanks to the school staff who acted quickly," said Sheriff Marceno.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s father, 41-year-old Jeffrey Crocker, is facing a charge of improperly storing a firearm and a charge of child neglect.