Mother of Lehigh man found slain questions how 'how could he be thrown away like trash'

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — For the first time, the family of the 21-year-old Lehigh Acres man whose remains were found last week is speaking out publicly.

Damari Ali was the man found in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood and there are still questions surrounding his death.

His family pushed through grief and only spoke with Fox 4's Briana Brownlee regarding the events that led up to the 21-year-old's death.

When speaking with Damari's mother Carolyn Johnson, she said that the last time she saw her son was alive which was when she was celebrating her birthday with her son days before he went missing.

Completely heartbroken and angry after finding out her youngest of two sons was killed and his body was dumped she and Damari's father Ainsworths Ali is still wondering why.

“For them to just throw him away like he was a piece of trash," Johnson said.

“What those two criminals did they left a hole in my heart," Ali said.

Photo Courtesy: Carolyn Johnson

Damari's older brother Darius Norman said since his baby brother is gone his purpose in life went with him.

"That boy used to come with me everywhere," Norman sighed. "There was no reason to murder my baby brother because of the person he was...wow...was...damn”

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Damari was reported missing after investigators found his car abandoned in Lehigh, and days later the unfortunate news was revealed.

“When I eat now I have to eat like I am taking medicine…how do you live like that," Norman said.

It was on that Wednesday that Damari's family would see him alive for the last time. The family said Damari and his stepfather Kelso Berret were working on Damari's car. The two later went inside to get something to eat. Later that night berret noticed Damari was gone.

“I opened up the garage door and the car was gone," Berret said. "That’s not like him to bounce out like that.”

"He [Berret] said the car is not out there — I checked Damari’s location and said Damari is home," Johnson said.

Johnson was all the way in Wyoming for business when she received the news no mother wants to hear. She quickly traveled back home and was met with a community rallying behind her family to search and find her son.

“It was like a needle in a haystack, I was all in those woods, you hear me? I had to find my child," Johnson said.

LCSO said Damar was robbed during what the department called "a drug deal gone wrong." Since it's early in the investigation LCSO still can't release exactly what was taken from Damari or what drugs were involved.

“We all make mistakes, we get a chance for whatever mistake we made in our life to do it over, did he get a second chance? That second chance wasn’t offered to him," Ali said. "When you’re 21 you explore whether it’s right or wrong but does that make him a bad person? No.”

20-year-old Cameron Williams and 18-year-old Dayrian Howard are now facing second-degree murder charges for Damari's disappearance

and murder. Damari's family said what makes it hurts the most is that Damari knew his suspected killers.

“I want them to get the needle," Norman said.

“I hope they rot in hell, and I mean that in the depths of my soul," Johnson said. “Those mothers of the two that are still in there now, even though they are in jail right now — their mothers can go see them.”

There are still many questions surrounding this investigation but Damari's family is praying their loss is a lesson for others.

“For these kids not to make the same mistake he made, we want him to be an example to help other people.”

Johnson read aloud the card to FOX 4 that Damari wrote for her on her birthday.

“Ma Dukes, I appreciate everything you do for me literally. Words can’t describe how thankful I am to be your son. You help me with everything even when you don’t have it, you made the sacrifice to help your sons get back on their feet and get right. Actions speak louder than words so there isn’t any type of words that can explain or describe how much I appreciate and love you.”



Letter Damari Ali wrote his mom before being killed

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

The family also wanted to express their gratitude to the LCSO for making arrests and to the Lehigh Community who spent days looking for Damari.