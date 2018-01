COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A mother and an infant were rescued from a sinking vehicle, Friday.

North Collier Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle in water at 29th Avenue and Desoto Boulevard in Naples.

Dispatchers calmly guided the mom through steps in order to get both her and the infant safely out of the car, NCFR said.

Both the mother and the baby were rescued and suffered no injuries.