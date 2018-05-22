CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Mosquitoes are back! With the recent rainfall and the summer months right around the corner, mosquitoes are a threat. Although hurricane season is a few weeks away. Experts say you should be prepared now.

Standing water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. So experts suggest you should drain any standing water near your home.

That includes garbage cans, pool covers, flower pots and kiddie pools. They also suggest emptying or cleaning birdbaths or pet water bowls twice a week. Plus, protect your boats and cars from rain with tarps that do not accumulate water. You should also make sure you maintain your swimming pools.

Once mosquitoes are full grown, it is hard to get rid of them. Some people in Southwest Florida say they have already seen mosquitoes around.

Experts also urge you to wear shoes, light color pants, and long sleeves while working outdoors and make sure to apply mosquito repellent.

Normally you think of mosquitoes as an outdoor pest. But it turns out, you need to make sure they're not getting inside your home. They say the bugs can come in through small cracks so make sure to fill or cover any cracks in screen doors and garages. Most importantly, keep your windows closed or have a window screen.

Bug experts say if the mosquitoes are outside they will go inside if they can.

You also may not realize you could be bringing them in with you-- some popular indoor plants that can have eggs, like lucky bamboo plants.

If they do get in, and conditions are right, they can even breed inside your home. If mosquitoes are in your home, they'll probably be in dark humid places, like under the sink or in the laundry room.

To get rid of mosquitoes in your home you can use an indoor insect fogger or spray, and if that doesn't work, you may need to call mosquito control.