Mosquito control tips following heavy downpours

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - Mosquito populations swell following heavy rain and this year is no exception. Pest control professionals estimate mosquito populations are up 2 to 3 times the normal rate.

4 In Your Corner tagged along with Ted Fitzpatrick, the owner of Mosquito Joe of Naples. Fitzpatrick said Collier county is one of the areas that has a high number of mosquitoes.

Collier is prime real estate for mosquitoes because of the amount of forestry. The wooded areas are home to mosquitoes and then the winds carry them to areas populated by people.

Mosquito control professionals recommend people to use the '5 D's of Mosquito Control' when trying to fight the bite.

Mosquitoes are most active during the change in light times. People should try to avoid being outdoors during dusk and dawn.

It is recommended when you are outdoors for an extended period of time to dress appropriately. Mosquitoes won't have as much free reign to bite if you cover exposed skin.

If you decide to opt for mosquito repellent, pest control suggests finding sprays that contain deet.

Fitzpatrick says the best way to protect yourself from insects is to drain containers that collect standing water.