More than 8,000 households are still in transitional housing from Helene, Milton

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Though we are out of last year's hurricane season, FEMA is still helping more than 8,000 people looking for a home.

Out of 19,966 people who applied for Transitional Sheltering Assistance, 8,172 are still in hotels and motels following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

People who applied for FEMA assistance should stay in touch with the agency to update their application. A decision letter will be received in the mail or via email. Decisions about eligibility can be appealed within 60 days from the date on the letter if the applicant disagrees.

Floridians who applied for disaster assistance may receive phone calls from FEMA coming from an unknown number.

If you still need help preparing for future storms, FEMA Mitigation staff are on-site at big box stores to help homeowners learn improvement tips and proven methods for rebuilding that can lessen damage from future disasters.

Staff will be available from March 3 through March 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, at the following locations:



Manatee County: Home Depot, 5820 E. State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208

Sarasota County: Home Depot, 4111 Cattleman Road, Sarasota, FL 34233

If you moved or changed your contact information, it can be updated online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. If you have questions, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.