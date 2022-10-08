More bars and restaurants reopening downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As we previously reported, downtown Fort Myers is pushing to reopen and rebuild. And as time progresses, more and more places are reopening.

The day after Hurricane Ian, Downtown House of Pizza, The Cigar Bar and First Street Restaurant were all open.

The Lucky Screw is open, 10 Twenty Five reopened over the weekend and Cabos Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar is set to open by November.

Friday, the Hideaway Bar reopened for the first time since the storm.

"Heck yeah we are happy about it," said Angelic Lenderajas, a bartender at the Hideaway Bar downtown. "It's amazing, it's amazing cause we all are going through it together. It feels good, feels good."

She added that reopening came way earlier than expected, but she is extremely happy to be back to work. Seeing the amazing team work to rebuild and reopen downtown to give the community a sense of normalcy.

“We’ve heard it from most of our customers today of how it feels kind of normal and they need it, it’s great therapy for everybody," Lenderajas said. "They are just surprised that we reopened this quick and how we have been working together. They’re just happy, everyone is just happy.”

Many people in the bar asked when will karaoke be back at the Hideaway. Karaoke should be back Saturday night, but it will be earlier than normal because of the curfew.

