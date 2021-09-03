Month-long Clips for Cancer events to raise awareness for pediatric cancer

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida is hosting its virtual Clips for Cancer kick-off event at 8 a.m. Friday, September 3rd to raise awareness and support for local children battling cancer.

Throughout the month of September, pediatric cancer survivors will shave the heads of local community leaders.

The hospital says one of its survivors, 10-year-old McKynsie Jones will shave the head of Michael Nachef, VP of Government Relations for Lee Health.

“I am losing my hair, but that is nothing compared to what these real heroes are doing,” he said. “This event is something that celebrates their lifesaving work and celebrates our kids who have fought and won the battle against cancer.

You can watch the event live at 8 a.m. every Friday in September on the Golisano's Children's Hospital Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation to support McKynzie and Michael, you can do so on the hospital's website.