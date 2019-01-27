Money for hearing aids stolen from deaf woman

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — James Strickler noticed $2500 missing from his car Thursday morning. It was money he planned to use to buy new hearing aids for his deaf wife.

He said her aunt gave her the money for the new aids because hers stopped working. One stopped working six months ago, and the other went out yesterday. Strickler said he’s upset this happened.

“I just feel bad inside….frustrated…irritated that somebody even did that,” he said.

They’ve lived on northeast 10th Avenue in Cape Coral for four years. Thursday’s car break-in was the first time they’ve gotten robbed. Strickler said it took him by surprise.

“I just felt this was a safe area,”

He said now they don’t know how they’re going to buy the new aids.

“[We’re living] paycheck to paycheck now,” he said.

Cape Coral Police said the same suspects targeted another family that same night. Surveillance video captured two suspects breaking into a pick-up truck on Northeast 34th Lane and 17th Place. Both cars that were burglarized, were left unlocked.

The person who lives on 34th Lane said they got away with $2200

Kevin Lopez is a child who lives nearby and plays with the kids who live where the break-in happened. He said his friend told him that someone broke into his dad’s car. He said if that happened to him, he’d be mad too.

“If that happened I’d be like what? We could’ve used that money for something else. Go shopping, what else? Bills. You never know,” he said.

Strickler said he has one message for the people who broke into his car.

“Just please return it [the money]. That’s all we ask. Just return it,” he said.

Cape Coral Police urge anyone with information to call them or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

