Moms-to-be honored Mother’s Day weekend at Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Healthy Start of Southwest Florida, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Florida and other partners will make Mother’s Day Weekend 2021 extra special for expectant moms and families at a Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower on Saturday, May 8, in Cape Coral.

Participants will receive goodies and information for their growing family at this FREE Community Baby Shower drive-thru event, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, at Grace Church, 13 SE 21st Pl.

For more information, call Healthy Start of Southwest Florida at 239-425-6920.