Moms-to-be honored Mother’s Day weekend at Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower

Copyright Bouncing Forward with Casey Huff/Facebook
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/bouncingforwardblog/photos/a.164579234151828/529939800949101/?type=1&theater">Bouncing Forward with Casey Huff/Facebook</a>
Posted at 11:05 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 23:05:25-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Healthy Start of Southwest Florida, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Florida and other partners will make Mother’s Day Weekend 2021 extra special for expectant moms and families at a Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower on Saturday, May 8, in Cape Coral.

Participants will receive goodies and information for their growing family at this FREE Community Baby Shower drive-thru event, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, at Grace Church, 13 SE 21st Pl.

For more information, call Healthy Start of Southwest Florida at 239-425-6920.

