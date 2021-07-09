Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mobile pediatric clinic with Golisano Children's Hospital

Free covid vaccines for anyone 12 years-old and older at the Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic.
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lee Health
Lee Health
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 18:59:27-04

FORT MYERS, Fl. — Through Golisano Children's Hospital, anyone 12 years old and older can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is located at Gulf Coast Medical Center and is walk-up only. The Pfizer vaccine is available for distribution.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

· Monday, July 12, 5-8 p.m., Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers *This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

· Tuesday, July 13, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Fort Myers High School, 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers

· Wednesday, July 14, 3-7 p.m., Old Winn-Dixie plaza, 1500 Lake Trafford Rd., Immokalee

· Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-noon, QLC (Quality Life Center), 3210 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

A parent or guardian has to be present before a minor can be given a vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine will also be available at either the same location or one nearby.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku