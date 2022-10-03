Mobile home owner picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A gentleman named Bob lost his home due to Hurricane Ian.

He lives in a mobile home park on the Manasota Key located near Englewood Beach in Charlotte County. Driving around the island, his area seemed to be hit the worst.

After coming back for the first time to see his home in shambles, Bob was in complete disbelief. Fighting through the emotion and shock of seeing what remains of his home, he managed to give Fox 4 a walk through of the damage.

“It sucks," Bob said. "There’s pictures everywhere… just stuff everywhere. But it is what it is. We’ll see what happens, we’ll come back and try and grab some other stuff and see what we can salvage.”

Bob said it does suck, but he is happy he and his family weren't home at the time.

