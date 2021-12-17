Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mobile clinics offered to vaccinate children for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 12:04 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:04:06-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Mobile vaccination clinics are being offered around Southwest Florida to vaccinate children 5-year-old and older for COVID-19.

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

  • Monday, December 20th, 2-6 p.m., Guadalupe Center – Monaghan Campus, 1170 Harvest Drive, Immokalee
  • Tuesday, December 21st, 2-5 p.m., LPG Pediatrics Cape Coral, 650 Del Prado Blvd. Suite 107, Cape Coral
  • Thursday, December 23rd, 2-5 p.m., Mackoul Pediatrics, 206 SE 16th Place, Cape Coral

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination.

For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4