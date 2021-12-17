Mobile clinics offered to vaccinate children for COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Mobile vaccination clinics are being offered around Southwest Florida to vaccinate children 5-year-old and older for COVID-19.

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

Monday, December 20th, 2-6 p.m., Guadalupe Center – Monaghan Campus, 1170 Harvest Drive, Immokalee

Tuesday, December 21st, 2-5 p.m., LPG Pediatrics Cape Coral, 650 Del Prado Blvd. Suite 107, Cape Coral

Thursday, December 23rd, 2-5 p.m., Mackoul Pediatrics, 206 SE 16th Place, Cape Coral

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination.