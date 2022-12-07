MLB Spring Training ticket and schedules for 2023

Orioles fans can purchase tickets for Spring Training season beginning Friday, December 9th. The first game against the Minnesota Twins is on February 25th in Sarasota. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Atlanta Braves have already posted their Spring Training schedule which starts on February 25th against the Boston Red Sox in Venice. You can purchase tickets here.

The Boston Red Sox will go up against the Northeastern Huskies on February 24th to kick off their Spring Training in JetBlue Park, Ft Myers. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later date however, the schedule is available here.

Pirates fans can view the Spring Training schedule here and purchase Spring Training 3-Game Flex Packs. Their first game is on February 25th against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park in Bradenton.

Single game tickets for the Minnesota Twins Spring Training go on sale January 12th and can be purchased here. Their first game is against the Tampa Bay Rays on February 25th at the Lee County Sports Complex.