MLB: Spring Training delayed as lockout continues

The start of Major League Baseball spring training has been delayed as the league and players union have yet to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

“We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of Spring Training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th. All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands. The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.” MLB Statement

Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report for workouts Wednesday, but facilities remained closed due to the stalled negotiations.

Spring training exhibition games are scheduled to start on Feb. 26, and opening day is set for March 31.

The start of the regular season could be delayed if an agreement is not reached by early March.

The league's ninth work and the first in 26 years began on Dec. 2.

According to the Associated Press, several things players and owners remain can't agree on include luxury-tax thresholds and rates, revenue-sharing, and how to address players' allegations of service time manipulation.