MISSING PERSON: Search continues for 43-year-old Eric Wall sast seen in Scarlette Oaks area

LCSO urges public to help locate Eric Wall, who disappeared on June 19th near Three Oaks Parkway and Alico Road
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 06, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for help to find Eric Wall, who has been missing since June 19th.

LCSO says the 43-year-old man was last seen walking in the Scarlette Oaks area near Three Oaks Parkway and Alico Road around 11:30 a.m. that morning.

Traffic camera footage from LCSO shows him talking east on Alico Road between Three Oaks and I-75 shortly after that time.

LCSO says Wall was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, a hat, and a dark backpack.

If you have any information that could help bring Eric back home to his family LCSO asks you to call them at 239-477-1000.

