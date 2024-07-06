MISSING PERSON: Search continues for 43-year-old Eric Wall sast seen in Scarlette Oaks area

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for help to find Eric Wall, who has been missing since June 19th.

LCSO says the 43-year-old man was last seen walking in the Scarlette Oaks area near Three Oaks Parkway and Alico Road around 11:30 a.m. that morning.

Traffic camera footage from LCSO shows him talking east on Alico Road between Three Oaks and I-75 shortly after that time.

LCSO says Wall was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, a hat, and a dark backpack.

If you have any information that could help bring Eric back home to his family LCSO asks you to call them at 239-477-1000.