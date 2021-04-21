Sheriff's Office dive team finds body of missing Punta Gorda woman

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — UPDATE 4/21:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office dive team found the body of 49-year-old Missy Fox this afternoon. She went missing from her Punta Gorda home around 2 a.m., April 21.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Missy Fox, 49.

CCSO says Fox was last seen at her home in Punta Gorda early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m.

Authorities say Fox may be armed but is not considered a threat to the public or considered a suspect to police.

CCSO says Missy Fox is roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds.

She may be wearing a white robe and anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.