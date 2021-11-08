Missing mother and newborn from Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies need your help in locating a missing and endangered Lehigh Acres juvenile and her daughter.

Jareline Mojica (DOB 12/31/2004) and Kailini Mojica (DOB 09/27/2021) were last seen on November 7, 2021, at their residence located on 13th Street Southwest.

Jareline is 5’04” in height and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with red shorts.

Kailini Mojica has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and beige pajama onesie with stars.

If you have any information please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.