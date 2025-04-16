Missing man could be in danger, LCSO says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to help to find a missing endangered adult; 55-year-old Felix Valdez.

Valdez is a Hispanic male, 6’0, 180-pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

His last known location was leaving a home on Tuesday by foot on Figuera Avenue in Fort Myers. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, dark blue joggers, and no shoes.

If you have any information on where he could be, you're asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.