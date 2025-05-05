Watch Now
MISSING & ENDANGERED: LCSO asks for your help

Lee County Sheriff's Office
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office asks the public’s help to find a missing and endangered person; 23-year-old Brian “Becky” Tapanese.

Tapanese is 5’11, 190lbs, has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen traveling on an E-bike within the Cleveland Ave. corridor, according to LCSO. They may be in the Lehigh Acres area. They were last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and sandals.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tapanese, please contact LCSO at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

