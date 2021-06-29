Watch
Missing endangered juvenile, Alexander Connolly found

The 16-year-old was found safe
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:28:48-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE: Alexander Connolly has been found safe and the Missing Child Alert is now canceled.

Fort Myers Police are seeking leads on the whereabouts of Alexander Connolly.

Connolly is described as a white male who is 16-years-old.

Connolly was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Alexander was last seen around 8 am in the area of 3675 Broadway Avenue, in Fort Myers.

Police are also looking for this vehicle and a potential male witness regarding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700 or call 911.

