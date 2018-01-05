Missing boater last seen on Lake Okeechobee

CLEWISTON, Fla.--- Clewiston Police Department is reporting a missing boater.

According to investigators, Bill Kisiah was last seen on Lake Okeechobee during the fishing tournament.

Kisiah was on Lake Okeechobee with his dark Ranger 521 boat with a Red Envinrude G2 on the back.

If anyone believes they may have seen this boat or Bill Kisiah on the water please contact the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Clewiston Police Department.